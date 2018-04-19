Champion Eagles to face host Jaguars in London - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Champion Eagles to face host Jaguars in London

NEW YORK (AP) - The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will head to England's home of soccer when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of four NFL international games next season.

Jacksonville, which fell in the AFC title game to New England before the Eagles beat the Patriots for the league championship, will host Philadelphia in Week 8 on Oct. 28 at Wembley Stadium. It will be an afternoon game in London, making for a 9:30 a.m. kickoff in the Eastern time zone.

The other match at Wembley will be the previous week with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Tennessee Titans, also with a 9:30 a.m. Eastern time kickoff.

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London will be the site for an Oakland Raiders home game on Oct. 14 against Seattle. That will have a 1 p.m. ET starting time.

For the third straight year, the NFL will stage a game in Mexico City: the Los Angeles Rams will host Kansas City in a Week 11 Monday night game Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:38:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>

  • Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:37:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

  • Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:36:15 GMT
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly