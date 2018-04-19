'Seinfeld' actor shows up at Devils game with face painted - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Seinfeld' actor shows up at Devils game with face painted

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Patrick Warburton, the actor who played David Puddy on "Seinfeld" and wore makeup supporting the New Jersey Devils during an episode of the show, gestures at the end of Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series between... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Patrick Warburton, the actor who played David Puddy on "Seinfeld" and wore makeup supporting the New Jersey Devils during an episode of the show, gestures at the end of Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series between...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on the TV sitcom "Seinfeld" showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.

Patrick Warburton is a Devils fan and in a 1995 episode of the hit show he appeared with his face painted in red and green.

The team posted a video of Warburton on Wednesday cheering to the crowd at Newark's Prudential Center that "we're the Devils!" The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter "D'' on his chest.

Warburton's enthusiasm wasn't enough. New Jersey lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    The Latest: Expert at Cosby trial talks quaaludes, Benadryl

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:38:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>

  • Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription

    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-19 04:42:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:37:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement Thursday, April 19, 2018, in their two-year investi...

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

    A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

    More >>

  • Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Ancient coins, bracelets looted from Romania return home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-04-19 13:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-04-19 16:36:15 GMT
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    Romanian authorities display a treasure trove of coins and bracelets from the 1st century which were stolen from western Romania and illegally secreted out of the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly