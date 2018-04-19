High school students make spoof video pleading for new chairs

In the video, a girl is shown on the floor after falling out of a collapsing chair, sighing, as if not surprised by the debacle. (Source: Open High School - YouTube)

Students at Richmond’s Open High School created a video pleading for help purchasing 200 new classroom chairs.

The video spoofs what students say is a reality for them - falling out of broken chairs or getting cut from pieces sticking out others.

The video, titled “Save My Seat,” shows students working in class, with the eerie sound of a creaky chair in the background.

Cue a loud “crash.”

A girl is then shown on the floor after falling out of a collapsing chair, sighing, as if not surprised by the debacle.

“Help us replace 200 broken chairs at Open High” then appears on the screen.

Students are shown next to taped up chairs asking, “How can our youth support the future, if these chairs can’t even support us?”

The goal is to raise $6,000; each chair is $29. Donate here!

Organizers helping with the effort say the students have already raised 70 percent of their goal.

The fundraiser comes as Richmond City Council just passed a restaurant meals tax to raise money for a massive school facilities overhaul.

Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino will have a full report on the effort to get these kids stable chairs, at 5 and 6 p.m.

