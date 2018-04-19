Unoccupied school bus struck by another car

The driver of the car was charged. (Source: File Photo)

A stopped school bus was struck by another vehicle on Three Chopt Road near Cox Road.

There were no students on board the bus at the time.

The car struck the bus and then veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

Charges were filed against the driver.

