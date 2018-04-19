Man accused of trying to stab pregnant teen with screwdriver

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - A man is accused of trying to stab a pregnant teenager with a screwdriver in Virginia.

Eighteen-year-old Jamar Wendell Jackson has been arrested on charges including strangulation and domestic assault. WTTG-TV reports Prince William County Police responded to the Woodbridge home early Wednesday attack and found Jackson fighting with a 16-year-old girl.

The outlet reports that police say Jackson grabbed the girl by the throat and pushed her onto a bed where the two continued to argue. Police say Jackson then attempted to stab the girl with a screwdriver. The girl later called police. Police say the teen suffered minor injuries.

Jackson is being held without bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: WTTG-TV, http://www.myfoxdc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.