Russia joins bid to win compensation over US metals tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russia joins bid to win compensation over US metals tariffs

GENEVA (AP) - Russia has joined the European Union, India and China in demanding compensation from the United States for its tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

The World Trade Organization's web site posted Thursday a filing from Russia that, like other countries, argues that the tariffs that took effect March 23 amount to a "safeguard" measure aimed to protect U.S. domestic producers from surging imports.

The Trump administration has rejected those arguments and says the measures are for national security reasons.

However, Russia did not go so far as to appeal to the WTO's dispute settlement process over the tariffs.

Longtime U.S. allies including Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Australia and the EU have won temporary exemption from application of the tariffs, pending talks with the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:01:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:27:14 GMT
    (Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...(Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>

  • Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit over alleged Trump affair

    Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit over alleged Trump affair

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:25:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:27:09 GMT
    Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)
    Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)

    A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump has settled her lawsuit with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

    More >>

    A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump has settled her lawsuit with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

    More >>

  • Another member quits Nobel literature academy

    Another member quits Nobel literature academy

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-19 10:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:25:14 GMT
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>
    Another woman wants to resign from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize, bringing the total number of board members who have quit to eight.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly