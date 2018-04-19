Free vaccines, food provided for Southside dog owners

Participants must show proof of residency in one of three zip codes to qualify. (Source: Pixabay)

Southside residents can get free vaccines for their dogs Saturday.

Richmond Animal Care and Control will team up with Canine Adventure and Gracie’s Guardians to offer vaccines for rabies, distemper, parvo, bordatella and other other common ailments.

The event will take place April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Broad Rock Sports Complex at 4801 Old Warwick Road.

Participants must provide proof of residency in zip codes 23224, 23225 and 23234 to qualify.

Free dog food, leashes, collars, toys and treats will also be available as well as coupons for the animals to be spayed or neutered for free.

There will also be a discussion on basic dog training and handling as well as information on places in the Richmond area for outdoor activities with your pups.

