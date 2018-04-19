Off-duty police officers rescue man from James River

Joe and Travis Thompson pulled a man to safety after he fell in the water. (Source: The Boathouse/Facebook)

Two off-duty Chesterfield police officers saved a man after he got swept away in the James River on Wednesday.

Brothers Joe Thompson and Travis Thompson were credited with the rescue at The Boathouse restaurant at Rockett’s Landing.

The man who was pulled from the water had been standing on the dock behind the restaurant and fell in the river.

A flood warning was issued for the river due to the heavy rain earlier in the week.

