Truck driver had to be cut out of cab following I-295 crash

A truck driver had to be cut out of her truck Thursday morning.

An Amazon truck jackknifed early Thursday on I-295 south near the airport.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time while rescue crews worked to free her.

The driver was taken the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

