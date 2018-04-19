FIFA closes racism case from Under-17 World Cup final

ZURICH (AP) - FIFA closed a racism investigation Thursday that involved a Spain player and an England opponent from the Under-17 World Cup final.
FIFA said its disciplinary panel dismissed the charge against the Spanish player because of a "lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim."
It is the third recent case of a high-profile allegation of racist abuse of black players being closed without action.
The latest ruling, from England's 5-2 win in India last October, followed "a thorough investigation," FIFA said.
In March, UEFA ended two investigations because of a lack of verifiable evidence.
Those claims were made by Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi against Italian club Atalanta, and Liverpool youth forward Rhian Brewster against a Spartak Moscow opponent.
Brewster also played in the Under-17 World Cup final, scoring the first goal in England's comeback after trailing 2-0 in the first half.
"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the disciplinary committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination," the soccer body said in a statement.
In other rulings announced Thursday, FIFA imposed fines totaling more than $1.25 million.
The Laos soccer federation was fined 690,000 Swiss francs ($712,000) for several breaches of rules governing the eligibility of players to represent a national team.
Benfica and Sporting Lisbon were among five clubs found guilty of breaking rules which prohibit third-party investors having a stake in players' transfer rights, and misuse of FIFA's international transfer registration process.
Benfica was fined a total of 165,000 Swiss francs ($170,000) in two cases and Sporting was fined 110,000 Swiss francs ($114,000). In Spain, Celta Vigo was fined 65,000 Swiss francs ($67,000) and Rayo Vallecano was fined 55,000 Swiss francs ($57,000). Qatari club Al Arabi was fined 187,500 Swiss francs ($194,000).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaMore >>