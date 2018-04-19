Unilever announces share buyback, dividend boost - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Unilever announces share buyback, dividend boost

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Unilever, the consumer goods multinational whose brands include Dove, Knorr and Ben & Jerry's, says it is planning a share buyback worth up to 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) later this year.

Unilever said Thursday that sales in the first quarter were hit by unfavorable currency exchange rates and fell 5.2 percent to 12.6 billion euros ($15.6 billion) compared with the same period last year. However, the company added that underlying sales growth was 3.4 percent.

Unilever, which last month announced plans to consolidate its global headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London, also raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.

CEO Paul Polman says the first quarter "demonstrates another good volume-driven performance" at its Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment divisions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:01:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:24:44 GMT
    (Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...(Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>

  • Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit over alleged Trump affair

    Ex-Playboy model settles lawsuit over alleged Trump affair

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-04-18 22:25:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:24:37 GMT
    Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)
    Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement with the company that owns the National Enquirer. (Source: CNN)

    A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump has settled her lawsuit with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

    More >>

    A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump has settled her lawsuit with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

    More >>

  • Cosby team turns to star witness with drug experts on deck

    Cosby team turns to star witness with drug experts on deck

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 5:03 AM EDT2018-04-19 09:03:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>

    Quaaludes have been illegal in the U.S. since 1982. That is the year Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney alleges he knocked her out with pills she suspected to be quaaludes and then raped her.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly