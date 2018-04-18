Richmond sheriff promotes program to bail out parents in jail

The Richmond sheriff is starting a new program to bail out inmates so they can be with their families while waiting for trial.

A local church came to the sheriff with the idea and a fundraiser to help the inmates post bond.

"In that time, they're losing their kids, they're losing their families, losing their jobs, their homes," said Greta Randolph.

Randolph works with The Saint Paul's Baptist Church, and they're raising money to bail people out of jail, so they can be with their families until court.

"There are national bail-out programs all over the country, so we did research on it and we reached out to the sheriff's office," said Randolph. "The sheriff was like, 'yes, absolutely.'"

"It's benefit is to have as many people out in the community doing well in the community instead of being incarcerated, whether they're guilty or innocent, but all of this is pre-trial to make sure individuals can take care of their families and be a productive member of their community," said Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving.

The sheriff's office says they've identified about 10 women and 37 men who might be eligible for this program. Sheriff Irving says they are charged with non-violent crimes and don't pose a threat to the community.

"We have concerns for staffing to ensure that we can safely keep individuals inside of the facility that are here, and it helps with those individuals who are non-violent and less-aggressive who 'can' be at home, be at home, and we have a better safety rate to ensure people are being taken care of," said Sheriff Irving.

