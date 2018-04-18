Police respond to separate shootings, 1 victim fighting for life

Police are investigating after two people in Richmond are shot, one of whom is fighting for life.

The first shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road.

The victim has multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at 8:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street. A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about either of these shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

