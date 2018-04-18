Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser to benefit nonprofit

With only a slim majority of seats in both the House and Senate, Republicans didn't have the needed two-thirds majority to override any of the Governor's ten vetoes this year.More >>
Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all 14 Richmond restaurants on Thursday April 19, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. to benefit Tricycle, an urban agriculture nonprofit organization in the area.
More than 10,000 high school students are expected to converge on the state Capitol on Friday, rallying for tougher gun control.
Dominion Energy and local partners unveiled one of six new on-site solar installations on Wednesday morning at the MathScience Innovation Center, to help children observe and learn firsthand about harnessing the sun's energy.
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
Toby's owners gave him to another family. But the 7-year-old cat apparently missed his original family so much, he walked back to them - from 12 miles away.
South Carolina lawmaker has released a video from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that killed seven and left 22 other inmates injured.
Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.
Diante Yarber was shot upwards of two-dozen times, according to the family's attorney, after officers approached him and three others sitting in a car in a Walmart parking lot.
The girl and her younger brother have been placed in the custody of child services.
Officials are looking for a missing 2-year-old that was set to be removed from her parents in Kershaw County.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.
