Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser to benefit nonprofit

Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all 14 Richmond restaurants on Thursday April 19, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. to benefit Tricycle, an urban agriculture nonprofit organization in the area.

Bring in the flyer, show it on your smartphone, or tell the cashier that your supporting the "Eat for Change" cause to make sure that 50 percent of the proceeds go to Tricycle, helping them cultivate a new generation of urban farmers and provide affordable, fresh food in the community’s food deserts.

In advance of Earth Day, April 22, Chipotle is looking forward to partnering with Tricycle for the first time to give back and celebrate.

