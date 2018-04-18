Dominion Energy and local partners unveil new on-site solar installation

Dominion Energy and local partners unveiled one of six new on-site solar installations on Wednesday morning at the MathScience Innovation Center, to help children observe and learn firsthand about harnessing the sun’s energy.

Parents and K-12 students met with experts from Sigora Solar and the National Energy Education Development Project explained how programs like this are inspiring energy innovators of the future.

So far, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has funded 10 Solar for Students projects across the state and just announced plans to offer the program to eight additional schools in Southwest Virginia.

