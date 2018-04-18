Petersburg employees concerned over healthcare rate hike

In just a few months, Petersburg’s city employees - including police and firefighters - will notice a considerable change on their paychecks.

Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.

The city is offering a stipend to help lessen the blow, but some are saying it’s not enough. It comes as Petersburg is working to ensure a balanced budget following years of overspending and borrowing to make ends meet.

A recent report named Petersburg the least healthy city in Petersburg, when it comes to overall healthcare.

Brent Solomon is getting answers into the insurance concerns from Petersburg, tonight on NBC 12 News at 11.

