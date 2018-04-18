4 pitchers hurl 7-inning no-hitter for Syracuse Chiefs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

4 pitchers hurl 7-inning no-hitter for Syracuse Chiefs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Austin Voth, David Goforth, Tim Collins and Austin Adams combined to throw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Syracuse Chiefs, shutting out Indianapolis Indians 5-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

It's the 17th no-hitter in franchise history and first since June 17, 2000, when Leo Estrella threw a seven-inning perfect game, also against Indianapolis.

Jose Marmolejos and Tuffy Gosewisch staked the Chiefs to a 2-0 lead with run-scoring singles in the first inning. That was all the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate needed as the Indians reached base only twice - on a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

Adams struck out Erich Weiss in the seventh to end the game.

