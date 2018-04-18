VA high school students donate school supplies to students in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Thousands of school supplies are on the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands thanks to the generosity of Virginia high school students.

Over the weekend nearly 1,000 students gathered at Monacan High School in Chesterfield for the “Virginia High School League Student Leader Conference”.

As part of the community service project this year, the student donated school supplies for the new initiative called “Adopt A Classroom” through the non-profit Adopt A Family – USVI.

School supplies fill the garage and dining room of the Jureidini family.

The Jureidini family kick started the non-profit after the horrible hurricane season.

“We started with 10,000 adopted families sending down one box of relief supplies to a needy family in the Caribbean to now we have 60,000,” said co-founder John Jureidini.

Since then, they’ve expanded their efforts into the classroom.

The Jureidini family kick started the non-profit "Adopt A Family USVI" in the fall following the horrible hurricane season. Now they've expanded that effort into the classroom. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ILoWxngv4v — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) April 18, 2018

"Out of 32 public schools in the Virgin Islands, eight got condemned [because of the hurricanes]," John said.

"There was need before the hurricanes,” said co-founder, and wife, Sabrina Jureidini. “It’s just an epidemic. They really need help in the classrooms."

Students from across the state attended the VHSL Student Leader Conference, bringing school supplies with them for the “Adopt A Classroom” initiative.

"They'd start with a bag, and put certain items in each bag [based on grade level],” John said. “Then they'd write a note of hope and encouragement."

Some of those notes read, “You guys have gone through so much and I love being able to share this little bit of our school with you."

Another read, “Hang in there and stay strong. Enjoy your supplies."

Students packs the school supplies together in a box, and then wrote notes of hope and encouragement for the students who live on the Virgin Islands. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/sVI2l6HXQa — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) April 18, 2018

Now the Jureidini’s focus is on getting the boxes packed, sealed and shipped to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"I would say this will probably supply 1,500 students,” John said.

"John has been helping out tremendously with his wife along with other folks who are getting supplies there," said friend and helper Erik Baines.

The Jureidini’s said they’ve gotten every public school adopted down on the Virgin Islands.

“It takes weeks to get things down there,” Sabrina said. “[The kids are] thankful to know they haven't been forgotten. Especially seven months later - their infrastructure still isn't there."

While they have enough supplies to get this shipment going, they said the need will always be there.

“Ultimately the goal would for us to never be needed again, but that’s not realistic,” Sabrina said.

“We were thinking we’d run this for a little while and then close it down, but we’re going keep it open because the Caribbean is a seismically active area.”

For more information on Adopt A Family, click here. The non-profit has also posted to social media following the event over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12