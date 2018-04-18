Police: Driver in stolen vehicle rams trooper car, overturns

Virginia State Police say a man is in jail after a police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle overturning in Chesterfield.

VSP Trooper F. H. Darnold responded to assist Chesterfield Police in pursuit of a stolen 2004 Lexus RX 330 near 288 and Hull Street Road.

When he spotted the stolen vehicle on Powhite Parkway, he tried to slow it down by slowing down his vehicle - the stolen vehicle then struck the rear bumper of Trooper Darnold's vehicle while trying to pass it.

Police say the suspect in the stolen vehicle, identified as Roy Antoine Carter of Richmond, then veered to the right after passing the trooper's car. Carter lost control and struck the jersey wall before the vehicle overturned onto its side.

Carter refused treatment at the scene and was taken into custody. Trooper Darnold was not injured.

Carter is charged with:

Driving while suspended

Felony buying or receiving stolen goods

Felony possession or transport of ammunition for a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Felony assault and battery of a police officer

Felony elude

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12