Man suspected of stealing cash from truck in Museum District

The man broke into the truck the night of April 13. (Source: Richmond Police)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man they say stole cash from a truck on Friday, April 13 in the Museum District.

A security camera captured the man entering a vehicle in the 3200 block of Stuart Avenue sometime between 5 and 9 p.m.

Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen walking east on Stuart Avenue.

The suspect is a black man with dark shoulder length dreadlocks or braids. He has a thin build and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a blue jacket, distressed denim jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

