Former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen entering NBA draft

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina forward and former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen is entering the NBA draft.
A school spokeswoman said Wednesday Bowen won't hire an agent, so he could return to school.
Bowen was suspended by Louisville after news of an alleged payment involving the Cardinals and his father to get him to join that school. The federal complaint stated that Addidas representative James Gatto and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit's family to gain his commitment to play for Louisville. Bowen was not named in documents, but details made clear that investigators were referring to the freshman.
Bowen has denied knowledge of any payment.
Bowen has not yet been reinstated by the NCAA and hasn't played for the Gamecocks since enrolling at South Carolina in January.
