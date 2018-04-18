Police still looking for suspects after 2 teens gunned down in 2017

Richmond Police need your help to solve a case that has gone cold, over a year after two teens were killed.

The victims, 15-year-old Taliek Brown and 16-year-old Mikkaisha Smoot, died after they were shot in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street on March 29.

"Two of Richmond’s teenagers were struck down, and a third person was injured, during an early morning shooting today – and in any incident where children are involved, it is especially critical to us to provide closure to the families,” said Chief Alfred Durham after the shooting. "The Department is working to not only solve this and every case of violent crime in our neighborhoods, but we are working diligently on many fronts to reduce the violence before it happens. We have patrol officers, Focus Mission Team units and the Intervention and Prevention units working around the clock to prevent crime – but we need the public to come forward and provide information before violence breaks out."

Police are looking for any information that can help them catch the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you know anything about the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12