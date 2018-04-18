Suspect 'behaving erratically' wanted in bank vandalism

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect they say vandalized a bank in the Westhampton neighborhood in March.

Police say the man first approached an ATM at First Bank on Patterson Avenue around 5 p.m. March 10 and marked it with an "X" or "T." He then walked to the front entrance and marked the glass window with the same letter.

Those markings were also engraved into the plastic on the ATM and the glass on the windows and door.

"Earlier in the day, the suspect was seen in the lobby of the bank," police said on Wednesday. "Surveillance video the suspect behaving erratically as he walked down the staircase. He repeatedly visited the bank while the building was closed during the day, night, and early morning."

Police say the same suspect is wanted in additional vandalisms that occurred within the same block within a few days of the bank vandalism.

The man is white, about 5 feet tall and is about 50 years old. Police say he may have two dark lines on his cheek and one dark mark on his forehead.

During the bank vandalism he was wearing a blue and green striped hat, black jacket, light blue jeans under a pair of dark black or blue short with an orange stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12