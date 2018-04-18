10 arrested in narcotics investigation at William & Mary

10 people, including an assistant professor, were arrested in the drug bust (Source: Williamsburg Police)

Williamsburg Police have arrested 10 people, including an assistant professor, during a narcotics investigation on the campus of William & Mary.

Officers seized several types of drugs - LSD, Cocaine, Psilocybin (mushrooms), Opioids, Amphetamines, Steroids, Hashish and Marijuana - during the investigation. They also seized about $14,000.

The suspects arrested are:

[Top Left to Right]

Nicolas George Manuel, 22 - Distribution of Schedule I, Sell w/in 1000' of school

Alexander Patrick Foley, 20 - Distribution of Schedule II, Sell w/in 1000' of school

Gi Sang Yoon, 40 - Distribution of Marijuana (Felony, x2), Possession of Hashish

Daniel Jacob McBride, 20 - Distribution of Schedule II (x2), Sell w/in 1000' of school (x2)

Devin Moore, 20 - Distribution of Schedule I (x5), Distribution of Schedule II (x2), Sell w/in 1000' of school (x5)

[Bottom Left to Right]

Shannon Cannaday, 20 - Distribution of Marijuana (Felony), Sell w/in 1000' of school

Jacob Selmonosky, 18 - Distribution of Schedule II (x2), Sell w/in 1000' of school (x2)

Keegan Paugh, 22 - Distribution of Marijuana, Sell w/in 1000' of School, Possession of Schedule II (x4), Possession Schedule III, Possession of Marijuana

Timothy Tyrone Pryor, 27 - Distribution of Marijuana (Felony)

Biloliddin Tulamirza, 18 - Distribution of Marijuana (Felony), Sell w/in 1000' of school

Gi Sang Yoon is listed as a visiting assistant professor of Immunology on the William & Mary website.

Police say the investigation started when they received information about "unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity." The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

"I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation and communication of all of our community partners who assisted in providing information, insight, and assistance into this criminal investigation," said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12