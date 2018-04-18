Grandmother with health issues needs help with home renovations

Leanne Vietmeier has health issues, but she sleeps on a couch (Source: NBC12)

A Mechanicsville woman desperate for help called 12 On Your Side for relief. She doesn't have her own bedroom.

Last fall, she started a project that was going to be the answer to prayers, but she ran into a major road block.

"Ok, this is the bathroom area, and this will be the bedroom area,” said Leanne Vietmeier, who has mixed emotions each time she walks into the new home addition.

She was so pleased when construction began on her Mechanicsville home back in October. It would be a bedroom and bathroom for her.

Right now, she sleeps on a couch.

"That's uncomfortable, and for my health issues, my breathing and my sleep apnea, I need a bed to sleep in,” Vietmeier said.

She's been on the couch for five years - ever since her son and his family moved in with her and she gave up her bedrooms.

It's a growing family that now includes three small children. That's why Vietmeier refinanced the home last fall to have money for the addition, but they ran into a snag.

"We just didn't have enough money to finish it due to bills and everything,” Vietmeier said.

Now they're unable to refinance again, and they're out of money. The project is stalled.

"The mudding, the taping, the flooring,” Vietmeier said.

While most of the work needs to be done on the inside, there is still some work that needs to be done on the outside. The siding still needs to be completed.

Until all of that is done, the disabled grandmother will remain on the couch with a myriad of health issues.

"I have seizures, I had a stroke in '06, so that affected my memory and my hearing. I have COPD and Pulmonary Hypertension, and degenerative disk disease and arthritis and borderline osteoporosis in my lower back," Vietmeier rattled off.

The addition will include a handicapped-accessible bathroom for her.

"If I had a seat in the shower, then it would be easier to wash up and not get dizzy and not be afraid that I'm gonna fall and hurt myself,” she said. “I pray every day that someone would either help us or we would find the money to get it done. It would really mean a lot."

