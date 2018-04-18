Virginia AD: New coach Tina Thompson 'exactly what we need'

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - There was a mutual attraction between Tina Thompson and Virginia's women's basketball program that made for a short courtship.
Both sides hope the positive vibes lead to long-term success.
Thompson gushed about the program's successful history Wednesday when she was introduced as Virginia's new coach. Athletic director Carla Williams says Thompson's decorated history quickly made her an attractive candidate.
They first spoke on Friday, and Thompson was given the job on Monday.
The four-time WNBA champion and soon-to-be Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer acknowledged her lack of head coaching experience, and her initial reluctance to become a head coach. Once she got comfortable, she said, she was hooked.
Thompson, who was associate head coach on Karen Aston's staff at Texas last season, replaces Joanne Boyle, who retired after seven seasons to tend to a family matter.
Williams, who took over as Virginia's AD in December, says the 43-year-old Thompson is "exactly what we need."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
