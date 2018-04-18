Richmond dismisses guard Buckingham from men's hoops team

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond has dismissed sophomore guard De'Monte Buckingham from its basketball program for a violation of athletics department policy.
The school provided no other details regarding what violation Buckingham violated.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Richmond was the Atlantic 10 rookie of the year two seasons ago. Last year he averaged 12.2 points, third on the team, and a team-best 7 rebounds in 30 games.
