Spider basketball dismisses Buckingham from team

Sophomore De'Monte Buckingham has been dismissed from the University of Richmond basketball team for a violation of Athletics Department policies, per a release from the Spiders' athletic department on Wednesday.

"I want to thank De'Monte for his contributions to our program over the last two years," Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said in a statement. "We wish him well in the future."

Buckingham, a Henrico High School graduate, averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 65 games for the Spiders over the last two seasons. He was the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year following his freshman seasonin 2017-2018.

While at Henrico High School, Buckingham was a two-time state champion and was the 5A state player of the year for the 2014-2015 season.

This marks the second key loss for the Spiders this month. On April 3, redshirt junior guard Khwan Fore was granted his release to explore other options, either as a graduate transfer or at the professional level.

Richmond finished this past season with a 12-20 record after a loss in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.

