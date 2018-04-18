'It still brings me to tears': Mother recalls how St. Jude helped daughter

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man they say stole cash from a truck on Friday, April 13 in the Museum District.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man they say stole cash from a truck on Friday, April 13 in the Museum District.More >>
Virginia State Police say a man is in jail after a police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle overturning in Chesterfield.More >>
Virginia State Police say a man is in jail after a police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle overturning in Chesterfield.More >>
The victims, 15-year-old Taliek Brown and 16-year-old Mikkaisha Smoot, died after they were shot in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street on March 29.More >>
The victims, 15-year-old Taliek Brown and 16-year-old Mikkaisha Smoot, died after they were shot in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street on March 29.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect they say vandalized a bank in the Westhampton neighborhood in March.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect they say vandalized a bank in the Westhampton neighborhood in March.More >>
Kate Duggan's daughter, Leah, is now a happy and active 8-year-old girl who lives in Richmond. But just a few years ago, Leah's life was hanging by a thread.More >>
Kate Duggan's daughter, Leah, is now a happy and active 8-year-old girl who lives in Richmond. But just a few years ago, Leah's life was hanging by a thread.More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
Toby's owners gave him to another family. But the 7-year-old cat apparently missed his original family so much, he walked back to them - from 12 miles away.More >>
Toby's owners gave him to another family. But the 7-year-old cat apparently missed his original family so much, he walked back to them - from 12 miles away.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
South Carolina lawmaker has released a video from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that killed seven and left 22 other inmates injured.More >>
South Carolina lawmaker has released a video from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that killed seven and left 22 other inmates injured.More >>
An argument on social media escalated and led to a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of an innocent child, according to Huntsville investigators. The murder of three-year-old Livia Robinson was laid out in court Wednesday.More >>
An argument on social media escalated and led to a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of an innocent child, according to Huntsville investigators. The murder of three-year-old Livia Robinson was laid out in court Wednesday.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Fire officials said the raccoon met all of the symptoms of someone who has been exposed to marijuana.More >>
Fire officials said the raccoon met all of the symptoms of someone who has been exposed to marijuana.More >>
A large pallet fire is burning at a facility just off the Northern Boulevard in Montgomery. Heavy black smoke and flames can be seen rising from that area.More >>
A large pallet fire is burning at a facility just off the Northern Boulevard in Montgomery. Heavy black smoke and flames can be seen rising from that area.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
The photo, shared on the Alabama National Guard's Facebook page, shows sniper Pfc. William Snyder practicing woodland stalking in a camouflage ghillie suit. A southern black racer snake was captured in the shot, climbing over Snyder's weapon.More >>
The photo, shared on the Alabama National Guard's Facebook page, shows sniper Pfc. William Snyder practicing woodland stalking in a camouflage ghillie suit. A southern black racer snake was captured in the shot, climbing over Snyder's weapon.More >>