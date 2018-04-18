Police investigate bank robbery on Three Chopt Road

The Richmond Police Department says a bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road.

Both Henrico and Richmond police responded to the scene near the intersection with Patterson Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

There's currently no information on suspects or if any money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

