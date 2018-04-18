UK govt suffers Parliament defeat on key Brexit bill - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK govt suffers Parliament defeat on key Brexit bill

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, ahead of talks in London, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Ardern is in London to take part in the C... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, ahead of talks in London, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Ardern is in London to take part in the C...

LONDON (AP) - Britain's key Brexit bill has hit a hurdle, with the House of Lords voting to seek continued membership in the European Union's customs union.

Parliament's upper house voted 348- 225 Wednesday for a change to the EU Withdrawal Bill seeking to stay in the customs union.

John Kerr, who proposed the amendment, says it's an attempt to "limit the damage" of leaving Britain's biggest market.

The Conservative-led government says Britain will leave the EU's customs union and single market after it quits the bloc next year. But some lawmakers and businesses want to retain a customs union to avoid tariffs and border checks.

It's unclear whether the amendment will survive when the bill becomes law. The House of Commons has the power to overturn changes made by the unelected upper house.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:01:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-04-18 17:43:08 GMT
    (Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...(Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>

  • Model Alliance fights back against Karl Lagerfeld remarks

    Model Alliance fights back against Karl Lagerfeld remarks

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-04-18 16:02:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-04-18 17:43:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE - in this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks over the stage at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art fashion show in the new Elbphilharmonie concert house in Hamburg, northern Germany. The o...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE - in this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks over the stage at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art fashion show in the new Elbphilharmonie concert house in Hamburg, northern Germany. The o...
    Model Alliance calls for action against Karl Lagerfeld after he's quoted as calling models 'sordid creatures'.More >>
    Model Alliance calls for action against Karl Lagerfeld after he's quoted as calling models 'sordid creatures'.More >>

  • Minnesota prosecutors plan announcement on Prince death

    Minnesota prosecutors plan announcement on Prince death

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-18 16:51:55 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-18 17:44:27 GMT
    Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose.More >>
    Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly