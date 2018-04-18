NASCAR races to cause major traffic issues

In preparation for the Xfinity Series Toyota Care 250 and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway, the Hanover County Sheriff's Department will modify traffic patterns on major routes to the raceway on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.

The temporary changes should help minimize traffic congestion during the races.

On Friday, April 20, the Xfinity Series Toyota Care 250 race will start at 7:30 p.m. Traffic will be congested on Meadowbridge Road all day, with the most congestion occurring mid-afternoon and late evening (before and after the race).

On Saturday, April 21, the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race will start at 6:30 p.m. Traffic will be congested on Meadowbridge Road all day, with the most congestion occurring mid-afternoon and late evening (before and after the race).

For citizens traveling on I-295, the Route 301 (Chamberlayne Road) or the Route 360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike) exits are recommended as alternatives to the Meadowbridge Road exit. In addition, citizens are encouraged to avoid Atlee Road, especially on Saturday, and utilize Shady Grove Road as an alternative.

On both days, deputies will monitor Meadowbridge Road closely and assist with traffic direction when needed. On Saturday, deputies will be stationed at each intersection on Meadowbridge Road to monitor traffic flow and render assistance to motorists in need.

