Glen Allen hotel sold for $10.85M

A Glen Allen hotel is about to be under new ownership.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott in north Glen Allen near the intersection of I-95 and I-295 was bought by MCR for $10.85 million.

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel operator in the U.S. and operates 11 hotel brands.

The hotel is located at 9701 Brook Road and includes an indoor pool, fitness center and 24-hour market.

