River tours, art project to highlight World Fish Migration Day

A painted stencil that is part of the Paint Out Pollution project. (Source: James River Association)

Saturday is World Fish Migration Day, and there are several things happening around Richmond to celebrate our water-borne residents.

The James River Association is calling attention to the migratory fish that live in the river.

Low water quality and habitat loss have negatively impacted species such as sturgeon and shad, but they are returning to spawn in greater numbers due to conservation efforts, the association said.

Here is a look at the events taking place around Richmond:

There will be a guided canoe trip for anyone age 16 and older at Great Shiplock Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration is $15 and trips are limited to 16 people.

The Bosher’s Damn Fishway Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dam is equipped with a fishway to allow migratory fish to navigate upstream. Guided tours will be offered every hours starting at 10:30 a.m. The first 50 attendees will receive a Fish of Virginia poster.

Paint Out Pollution will create stencil art of native species such as sturgeon, eel and herring on storm drains to call attention to pollution in storm water runoff. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Community Development Building.

Blue Bee Cider will screen the film DamNation that highlights the changes dams have made to the landscape and their impact on fish species. The film will be shown from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12