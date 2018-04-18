Virginia man helped set up first stop on Barbara Bush's literacy campaign

“My experience with Mrs. Bush was just wonderful over the years," says Barry Moore. (Source: NBC12)

Nearly 30 years ago Barry N. Moore helped kick off Barbara Bush's literacy campaign after her husband, George H.W. Bush became the 41st president of the United States.

On Wednesday, the Glen Allen man reminisced about his friendship with the former first lady after her death on Tuesday.

“My experience with Mrs. Bush was just wonderful over the years," Moore said. "She was a great lady but above all, a classy lady."

Moore met Mrs. Bush while he was the public affairs director for the Quantico Marine Corp complex.

"The White House called Quantico, I think it came from the president's press office actually,” Moore said, "and said Mrs. Bush selected childhood literacy as her national cause, and she wants a good solid place to launch her program."

Moore found that "solid place" and a week later, Barbara Bush was reading Dr. Seuss to 40 children at Crossroads Elementary School on Quantico's base.

"That was the very first time, the very first school, the very first event she ever held in support of her literacy campaign," Moore said.

And she took time to get to know Moore, too.

"She just sat down there and just chatted to me. It was like talking to mom," Moore said. "She really put me at ease and in my mind, I was supposed to put the first lady at ease."

Moore feels at ease knowing Mrs. Bush is out of pain.

“When she passed I thought to myself, 'a great woman passed yes, and a wonderful grandmother,' and that's what she was,” Moore said.

“She was not just a mother to her children, but in my view while she was first lady (and) the mother and the grandmother to the nation."

Bush's funeral for family and friends only is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects between noon and midnight on Friday at the same church.

