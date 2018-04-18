Amazon looks over the horizon, cuts a deal with Best Buy

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2017, photo, cars are parked in front of a Best Buy in Las Vegas. The online powerhouse, Amazon, announced Wednesday, April 18, 2018, that it’s teaming with consumer electronics retailer Best Buy on ...

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is looking to expand its dominance globally, announcing international customers can now buy more than 45 million items via its app....

SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon is expanding its dominance globally by giving overseas customers access to more than 45 million items via its app.

The online powerhouse also announced Wednesday that it's teaming with rival Best Buy on new Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The deal gives Best Buy exposure to Amazon's customers for the first time, while introducing more people to Amazon's burgeoning technology.

Amazon.com Inc.'s "International Shopping" will be available through a mobile browser or app and goods will be shipped globally from the United States. There's five languages to choose from and Amazon is accepting 25 currencies.

Amazon's partnership with Best Buy brings the new Fire TV Edition smart TVs to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Users will be able to use Alexa and Echo with the TVs.

