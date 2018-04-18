Wayfair follows Amazon with its own made-up holiday: Way Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wayfair follows Amazon with its own made-up holiday: Way Day

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). This Tuesday, April 17, 2018, photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Wayfair, an online furniture seller, is calling April 25 Way Day, and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday d... (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). This Tuesday, April 17, 2018, photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Wayfair, an online furniture seller, is calling April 25 Way Day, and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday d...

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday.

Online furniture seller Wayfair is calling April 25 Way Day and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

Those kind of days are a tactic online retailers use to try to increase customer excitement and boost sales. Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary and has brought it back every July since. Singles Day was started in the 1990s by Chinese college students as a version of Valentine's Day for people without dates, but it has since been closely linked with Alibaba, which adopted it as a shopping event about a decade ago. Both have become windfalls for the companies.

Wayfair, which is much smaller than Amazon and Alibaba, says it's holding Way Day in the spring when people tend to move or clean out their houses and may be looking to buy new home goods. It has also seen more competition from Amazon, Target and Walmart, which are selling more furniture online than in the past.

The Boston-based company says Way Day may return next year if it performs well.

____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Saudi Arabia to show 'Black Panther' to mark cinema opening

    Saudi Arabia to show 'Black Panther' to mark cinema opening

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-04-18 09:31:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:15:39 GMT
    Saudi Arabia will hold a private screening of the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theaters that are set to open to the public next month.More >>
    Saudi Arabia will hold a private screening of the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theaters that are set to open to the public next month.More >>

  • Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Trump calls sketch released by Daniels 'a total con job'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:01:34 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:14:21 GMT
    (Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...(Michael Avenatti via AP). This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with Pre...
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>
    Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent.More >>

  • Comic Rebel Wilson fights appeal of her $3.6M defamation win

    Comic Rebel Wilson fights appeal of her $3.6M defamation win

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-04-18 12:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:13:09 GMT
    Actress Rebel Wilson has returned to an Australian court to fight a magazine publisher's appeal of an order to pay the actress a record 4.6 million Australian dollars ($3.6 million) in damages for defamation.More >>
    Actress Rebel Wilson has returned to an Australian court to fight a magazine publisher's appeal of an order to pay the actress a record 4.6 million Australian dollars ($3.6 million) in damages for defamation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly