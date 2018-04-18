Morgan Stanley posts record 1Q profit, helped by trading - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Morgan Stanley posts record 1Q profit, helped by trading

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley reports earnings Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, the Morgan Stanley logo is displayed on its Times Square building, in New York. Morgan Stanley reports earnings Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profits hit a record high, helped by a lower tax bill and a boost in revenue from last quarter's volatile markets.

The New York investment bank reported a profit Wednesday of $2.67 billion, or $1.45 per share, compared with a profit of $1.93 billion, or $1.00 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts expected Morgan Stanley to earn $1.26 per share, according to FactSet.

Like its major competitors, Morgan Stanley saw its tax bill drop sharply in the quarter. While pre-tax profits rose 22 percent from a year earlier, its tax bill fell by 12 percent. The company paid roughly a 21 percent effective tax rate in the quarter, compared with previous years when it paid roughly 30 percent.

Morgan Stanley's traders and investment bankers had a very strong quarter. The bank's institutional securities division had net revenues of $6.1 billion compared with $5.2 billion a year earlier. Most of that gain came from stock sales and trading.

The firm's wealth management business also had a strong quarter, reporting pre-tax profits of $1.2 billion compared with $973 million a year earlier. The firm was able to increase assets under management in the quarter, despite the more volatile markets. Wealth management is a business that Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has been emphasizing for years now, since it tends to be a more steady business than the choppy, market-impacted parts of the bank like trading.

Total net revenues at Morgan Stanley were $11.1 billion in the quarter, a record, up from $9.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

