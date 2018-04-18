Henrico police recognize officer who helped stranded family

Jason Stender has been with the department for two years. (Source: Henrico County police/Facebook)

Henrico County police honored one of its officers for helping a stranded family.

The family had left the hospital and became stranded after running out of gas.

Officer Jason Stender bought the family some gas, and refused their offer to reimburse him for the expense, Henrico police posted to its Facebook page.

The post said Stender graduated from Virginia Tech, and has been with the department for two years.

