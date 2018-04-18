8-week-old puppy fitted with prosthetic leg

He is Spartacus, and he has a deformed leg.

But thanks to students at the Arnold Burton Technology Center in Salem, the 8-week-old golden retriever is learning to use a prosthetic, WSLS reported.

It’s slow going, and the cute little guy is a little wobbly on the new leg, but the students are still working to get it just right.

Spartacus was born with a deformity, and was originally going to be named Stumpy, but it was decided that he needed a strong name, so he became Spartacus.

The prosthetic leg was made using a 3-D printer after students took several measurements of the puppy’s legs and analyzed X-ray images.

Spartacus is on his second prosthetic, and he may eventually be able to use his malformation to help others.

His owner wants to train him to become a therapy dog.

