French trains, Air France flights disrupted by strikes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

French trains, Air France flights disrupted by strikes

PARIS (AP) - Rail traffic across France and Air France flights were disrupted by strikes Wednesday despite the insistence of French President Emmanuel Macron that protest actions won't prevent him from making changes to the country's economy.

Rail workers resumed a strike set to disrupt traffic off-and-on through June. National railway company SNCF says one out of three high-speed trains is running.

The workers are protesting against plans to revoke a special status that allows them to retain jobs and other benefits for life. On Tuesday night, France's Assembly approved the bill, meant to prepare French rail for competition. The text will now be debated by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Air France crews and ground staff were entering their ninth day of strikes over pay since February. About 30 percent of flights were canceled Wednesday.

