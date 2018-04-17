Thousands attend Barbara Bush's funeral

Guests have begun to arrive at St. Martin's Church in Houston for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
Guests have begun to arrive at St. Martin's Church in Houston for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
The funeral services have been set for former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
The funeral services have been set for former first lady Barbara Bush.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a home on Friday evening.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a home on Friday evening.More >>
No one has seen or heard from 13-year-old Selena Salazar since she left her home on Treemont Court on Sunday, April 8.More >>
No one has seen or heard from 13-year-old Selena Salazar since she left her home on Treemont Court on Sunday, April 8.More >>
A judge accused of "aggressive and tyrannical" behavior has stepped down from the bench.More >>
A judge accused of "aggressive and tyrannical" behavior has stepped down from the bench.More >>
Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.More >>
Katie Kelzenberg invited the Hollywood star to her prom next month.More >>
Emergency crews are continuing to battle a large fire at a scrap metal dealer in Holly Hill.More >>
Emergency crews are continuing to battle a large fire at a scrap metal dealer in Holly Hill.More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."More >>
A man already in jail for the murder of his estranged wife's father was found guilty of a conspiracy to try and kill her by sending her a bomb through the mail, according to court documents.More >>
A man already in jail for the murder of his estranged wife's father was found guilty of a conspiracy to try and kill her by sending her a bomb through the mail, according to court documents.More >>