Thousands attend Barbara Bush's funeral

As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.

Guests have begun to arrive at St. Martin's Church in Houston for the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Attendees arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.

Thousands are expected to attend Barbara Bush's funeral.

Funeral services have been set for former first lady Barbara Bush.

Friday, April 20

Bush will lay in repose between noon and midnight Friday at St. Martin's Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston.

For those wishing to pay their respects, they may do so between noon and midnight at the church. Before they are able to, everyone has to go to Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and go through security. There will be a shuttle to take citizens to the church. The parking lot will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and shuttles will begin running at 11:30 a.m.

Large, oversize purses will not be permitted.

The family also requests that no photos are taken and that all cell phones are turned off.

Saturday, April 21

An invitation-only funeral service will be held on Saturday. Those with invitations will follow procedure. Expected guests include former president Bill and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former president and Mrs. Barack Obama and First Lady Melania Trump will be guests among 1,500 others.

After the funeral, a motorcade will leave Houston en route to the Bush Library in College Station.

College Station police said intersections expected to be closed will begin at Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road and go to Texas Avenue and George Bush Dr. All major intersections will be blocked until the motorcade reaches Barbara Bush Dr.

An expected 50 emergency vehicles will be involved in the motorcade.

If citizens are interested in parking in parking lots and standing on sidewalks as the motorcade proceeds along the route, it is requested that they be in place by 2:00 p.m.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will not be open to the public.

Former President @GeorgeHWBush with his daughter Doro paying his respects to his wife of 73 years, the amazing Barbara Bush, and greeting well-wishers there at St. Martin's Church today. pic.twitter.com/5Kwn0U9k25 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 20, 2018

