New monument honors Native American tribes in Virginia

A new monument unveiled in Capitol Square honors Native Americans in Virginia.

Lawmakers and members of Virginia's 11 state-recognized tribes converged for a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning.

The monument is called "Mantle." It features a winding footpath, a continuous stone wall, and an infinity pool.

The water within the pool reflects the river culture existing within the native tribes, and the names of the rivers are inscribed in the fountain.

