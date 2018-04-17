Belt's check-swing 1B breaks up Corbin's no-hit bid in 8th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Belt's check-swing 1B breaks up Corbin's no-hit bid in 8th

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri). Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri). Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) - Brandon Belt hit a checked-swing infield single with two outs in the eighth inning to end a no-hit bid by Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin.

The left-handed Belt pulled up on a pitch but still made contact for a slow roller to the left side. The infield was shifted toward first base, and shortstop Nick Ahmed dashed to get the ball and throw across his body to first. Belt beat the throw on a close play.

Corbin retired the first 10 batters he faced Tuesday night before walking Joe Panik with one out in the fourth inning. He had retired 13 straight before Belt reached, and he got Brandon Crawford to foul out to finish the eighth with 87 pitches.

With two outs in the seventh, the Giants' Buster Posey turned around center fielder A.J. Pollock with a drive to deep center, but Pollock tracked down the ball and made a diving catch.

Diamondbacks third baseman Daniel Descalso made a diving stop from the right side of second base to rob Belt of a hit in the third inning.

The 28-year-old Corbin (2-0) struck out at least eight batters his first three starts of the season and had six through eight innings against the struggling Giants.

Corbin's previous longest no-hit bid was 5 1/3 innings on June 17, 2013 against Florida.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby's graphic testimony could undercut his defense

    Bill Cosby's graphic testimony could undercut his defense

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:42:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

    The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."

    More >>

  • Stormy Daniels' big reveal: sketch of man who threatened her

    Stormy Daniels' big reveal: sketch of man who threatened her

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:40:26 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:36:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on the home and office of Mi...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on the home and office of Mi...
    The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump says she is "done being bullied.".More >>
    The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump says she is "done being bullied.".More >>

  • Fox News: Sean Hannity has our full support

    Fox News: Sean Hannity has our full support

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-04-17 18:50:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:32:50 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...
    Fox News says it was unaware before it was revealed in court that its prime-time host, Sean Hannity, shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump.More >>
    Fox News says it was unaware before it was revealed in court that its prime-time host, Sean Hannity, shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly