Virginia police to dedicate helipad to Trooper-Pilot killed during 'Unite the Right' rally

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The monument is called "Mantle." It features a winding footpath, a continuous stone wall, and an infinity pool.More >>
The monument is called "Mantle." It features a winding footpath, a continuous stone wall, and an infinity pool.More >>
Virginia State Police will pay tribute to 40-year-old Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died in a crash last year while responding to the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA.More >>
Virginia State Police will pay tribute to 40-year-old Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died in a crash last year while responding to the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Sunday's EF2 tornado damaged nearly 150 buildings in Amherst County - causing an estimated $3.6 million of damage.More >>
Sunday's EF2 tornado damaged nearly 150 buildings in Amherst County - causing an estimated $3.6 million of damage.More >>
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.More >>
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.More >>
A 19-year-old who laughed and told an Alabama judge he "[didn't] have time for this" before being handed a 65-year prison sentence is asking the court to give him a new trial or at least revisit the sentencing.More >>
A two-day trial for a woman charged with first-degree assault ended Tuesday with a guilty verdict just nine minutes after the jury began deliberations, according to the Dallas County district attorney's office.More >>
A two-day trial for a woman charged with first-degree assault ended Tuesday with a guilty verdict just nine minutes after the jury began deliberations, according to the Dallas County district attorney's office.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>