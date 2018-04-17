Virginia police to dedicate helipad to Trooper-Pilot killed during 'Unite the Right' rally

Virginia State Police will honor a fallen Trooper-Pilot by dedicating and naming a helipad after him in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The event will take place on the VSP Administrative campus to pay tribute to 40-year-old Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died in a crash last year while responding to the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. VSP Aviation Unit Commander, Lt. Jay Cullen, also died in the crash.

The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m., at the VSP Administrative Headquarters in North Chesterfield.

