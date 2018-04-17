NC State outlines steps taken in federal hoops investigation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NC State outlines steps taken in federal hoops investigation

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State has released a timeline of steps the university has taken to cooperate with investigators since the federal probe into college basketball became public last fall.

The university had essentially responded to inquiries before becoming further entangled in the investigation in recent weeks. Chancellor Randy Woodson was more proactive Tuesday, releasing a statement outlining actions N.C. State has taken.

In January, the school received a grand jury subpoena seeking records involving former one-and-done guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Last week, a rewritten federal indictment alleged a former Adidas representative arranged $40,000 for the parent of an athlete who committed to the school. It also alleged an unnamed Wolfpack coach was involved in delivering the money.

University officials want their "community" to know they aren't just idle bystanders.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

