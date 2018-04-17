Olympic medalist Wieber sues USA Gymnastics, Michigan State - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Olympic medalist Wieber sues USA Gymnastics, Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber is the latest gymnast to sue Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee over former sports doctor Larry Nasssar's sexual abuse.

Wieber was on the "Fierce Five" team that won gold in 2012. She filed a lawsuit in California Tuesday alleging Michigan State and former USA Gymnastics leaders hid Nassar's conduct from the public and law enforcement. She says the abuse spanned between 2006 and 2012, her medical records were destroyed, and she and her teammates "were not protected."

More than 250 women and girls say Nassar sexually assaulting them under the guise of treatment. He's now in prison.

Accusers include three other members of the 2012 team - Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

Those being sued have denied cover-up allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

