River City Roll is now open in Scott's Addition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

River City Roll is now open in Scott's Addition

(WWBT) -

There's more than just bowling and beer at this bowling alley! River City Roll is a boutique bowling alley located in Scott’s Addition. 

Find out more about this boutique bowling alley and some of River City Roll's great features on 12 About Town.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly