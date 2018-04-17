US tells WTO it will consult with China over tariff policies - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US tells WTO it will consult with China over tariff policies

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) - The United States has told the World Trade Organization it has agreed to discuss with China the Trump administration's efforts to slap tariffs on steel, aluminum and an array of goods from China.

A Geneva-based trade official says the move was an expected, but not mandatory step that buys Washington time to flesh out its differences with Beijing.

China requested the discussions about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that the administration has defended on national security grounds, and the possible U.S. tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods. The tariffs on the goods have been billed as a penalty for Beijing forcing U.S. companies to hand over technology to obtain access to China's market.

The official requested anonymity since he was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Poet-publisher-activist Sam Hamill dies at age 74

    Poet-publisher-activist Sam Hamill dies at age 74

    Sam Hamill, a poet and translator and the founding editor of an independent publishing company in Washington state, has died.More >>
    Sam Hamill, a poet and translator and the founding editor of an independent publishing company in Washington state, has died.More >>

  • 'Mockingbird' Broadway producer sues Harper Lee's estate

    'Mockingbird' Broadway producer sues Harper Lee's estate

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-17 21:11:34 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-17 21:11:34 GMT
    The producer of the Broadway production of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" has filed a lawsuit against the executor of the late author's estate, which has challenged screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's adaptation.More >>
    The producer of the Broadway production of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" has filed a lawsuit against the executor of the late author's estate, which has challenged screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's adaptation.More >>

  • Fox News: Sean Hannity has our full support

    Fox News: Sean Hannity has our full support

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-04-17 18:50:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-04-17 21:21:12 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most...
    Fox News says it was unaware before it was revealed in court that its prime-time host, Sean Hannity, shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump.More >>
    Fox News says it was unaware before it was revealed in court that its prime-time host, Sean Hannity, shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly