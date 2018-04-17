Police: Driver charged after slamming into woman, killing her on I-64

A man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he drove into a woman on I-64 on April 13.

Police say around 11 p.m., a state police trooper responded to a series of 911 calls about a vehicle stopped on the shoulder on the westbound lane at mile marker 149 in Goochland County.

Police say a 1999 Honda Accord was traveling along I-64 when the driver - Travis Rios, 24, of Ruckersville - and the passenger - Augusta May Woodward, 40, of Madison - got into an argument.

Rios pulled over onto the shoulder of the road near the Hadensville exit and Woodward got out of the vehicle, police said.

"Rios first drove forward and then backed up the vehicle, striking Woodward," state police said Tuesday afternoon. "The impact sent Woodward into the rear window of the Honda, shattering it, and she then fell to the ground."

Police say Rios stopped the vehicle, picked up Woodward to put her back in the vehicle and then continued driving.

"When he got to the 149 mile marker, Rios pulled off onto the shoulder and got out of his vehicle again," state police said. "Other drivers on I-64 began calling into the Virginia State Police dispatch center about a vehicle missing its rear window stopped out on the shoulder."

Woodward was then transported to VCU Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Rios was arrested and transported to a Henrico jail. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, Rios was charged with DUI (first offense), possession of marijuana (second offense) and improper stopping on a highway.

The crash remains under investigation.

