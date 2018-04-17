Police: Driver charged after slamming into woman, killing her on I-64

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
There's more than just bowling and beer at this bowling alley! River City Roll is a boutique bowling alley located in Scott’s Addition.More >>
There's more than just bowling and beer at this bowling alley! River City Roll is a boutique bowling alley located in Scott’s Addition.More >>
Greyhound rescue organizations in Virginia and elsewhere may see an influx of dogs needing adoption if Florida decides to ban greyhound racing.More >>
Greyhound rescue organizations in Virginia and elsewhere may see an influx of dogs needing adoption if Florida decides to ban greyhound racing.More >>
A man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he drove into a woman on I-64 on April 13.More >>
A man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he drove into a woman on I-64 on April 13.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The students cut themselves after removing blades from pencil sharpeners.More >>
The students cut themselves after removing blades from pencil sharpeners.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.More >>
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.More >>
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.More >>
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.More >>
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>